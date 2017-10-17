As a pet owner, you are probably more concerned about keeping your dog’s vaccinations up-to-date than you are about maintaining the oral health of your dog’s teeth. It is just as important to remember to brush your dog’s teeth daily. Unfortunately, dogs are subjected to the same dental problems as humans. Your dog can develop tooth decay and bad breath.

Too much tartar and plaque can produce bad breath and also inflamed gums, which are a sign of gingivitis. Gingivitis, a mild form of gum disease, can develop into more serious dental problems such as bone and tissue loss. If your dog has too much tartar and plaque buildup, he will need to see a veterinarian to get a professional cleaning. The vet will put your dog under anesthesia and inspect the teeth for any cavities or dental issues. The process can be costly. The best alternative to reversing gingivitis and eliminating bad breath is to brush your dog’s teeth daily.

It is easier to train the dog to accept brushing when he is young. Using a toothpaste made specifically for dogs is much safer than using human toothpaste, which can make your dog sick. Slowly introduce the toothpaste by allowing the dog to taste it. Then let him become familiar with the toothbrush and toothpaste in his mouth. Eventually, you can pull his mouth back, and gently brush his teeth. The back teeth need to be brushed thoroughly.

Continuing neglect of your dog’s teeth can eventually lead to serious diseases such as lung and heart problems. There may be a correlation between coronary disease and the bacteria involved with gum disease. The theories are that the bacteria can enter your dog’s blood and contribute to clot formation, which can cause a pulmonary embolism or heart attack. If you brush your dog’s teeth daily, you may be preventing these serious health problems from becoming an issue.