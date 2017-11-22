Buckhorn Christmas Holiday Home Tour

Sunday, November 26

From 11 – 4 pm

The Buckhorn Community Centre is proud to present our 7th Annual Holiday Home Tour. Come join us and take a tour of five beautiful homes all decorated up for the Christmas season in the Heart of the Kawarthas. Included in our tour of homes is this years Princess Margaret Lottery home. Four of our homes are lake front properties this year. Each home is unique in style from contemporary designs to Nautical and country cottage.

Limited Tickets are available and are on sale for 20.00. This includes a tour of five homes, complementary tea room with homemade goodies plus the Festival of Trees.

Tickets are on sale at The Buckhorn Community Centre 705-657-8833

Griffin”s Greenhouse 705-652-8638 or the

Buckhorn Welcome Centre 705-657-3288

To avoid disappointment book your tickets early!

Thanks for supporting the BCC!