Buckhorn Fine Art Festival Celebrates 40 Years!

The Buckhorn Fine Art Festival is 40 years old! In March of 1978 a team of dedicated volunteers came up with the idea of having a summer art show as a fundraiser for the brand new Buckhorn Community Centre. Along with other fundraising efforts, the hope was that a local art show might provide significant relief to the Centre’s financial commitments and operating costs. The ‘Buckhorn Wildlife Art Festival was born.

The cooperative spirit displayed over the last 40 years has endured. Hundreds of volunteers continue to make the Festival part of their summer routine. The success of the Buckhorn Fine Art Festival continues due to the dedication of these fine people.

2017 also marks the 150th Confederation of Canada and we are proud to be commemorating this milestone with our special exhibit Oh Canada Our True North!

Opening Night Garden Party celebrations start with a ceremonial performance from the OPP Commissioner’s Own Pipes and Drums.

Enjoy the evening, strolling through our Festival Park and Community Centre while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres and listening to musical performances by the Good Lovelies. Be the first to view 80 plus Fine Art Exhibitors in a relaxed and intimate setting. Door opens at 6:00 pm with festivities starting at 6:15pm on Friday, August 18th. Opening Night Garden Party tickets provide entry to the Festival for the entire weekend.

Throughout the weekend we offer a variety of musical performances and local cuisine from Ellie’s Taste of Texas to our own Buckhorn Beaver Tails along with many Fine Art Exhibitors. Enjoy of all this in a picturesque woodland setting. Come visit and stay for a while!

Stop by the Amateur Art Competition in the main Community Centre building. Don’t forget to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Check out the Youth Art Display while you’re there.

Experience the ARTivity Zone where families can enjoy interactive art activities. Discover your inner artist

We are honoured to be a Top 10 Festivals and Events ON for the last 10 consecutive years.

www.buckhorncommunitycentre.com 705-657-8833