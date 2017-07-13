Camping at Red Eagle

When planning your family get-away this summer, look for somewhere with amenities that will alleviate the stress which accompanies packing and preparation. Consider destinations that have laundry facilities and WIFI for sharing those perfectly captured smiles and sunsets, a Snack Shop for ice cream on a scorching day, beachfront is a must-have for many families too. If you are wishing to head out on the water, find a campground that offers boat, motor and canoe rentals. If you travel with your boat, find a location that offers boat docking and launching on site.

The Red Eagle Family Campground, located in the village of Coe Hill hosts over 200 campsites including several lake and river front sites. Each come with water and sewer hook-ups. The Red Eagle also has a variety of cottages available for rental.

With all of the above mentioned conveniences Red Eagle is a perfect destination for your stress-free family get away. Their clean and safe sandy beach is welcoming to those wishing to get a tan or go for a dip in beautiful Wollaston Lake, a playground is available for the young and young at heart.

If fishing is your draw they offer a fishing dock and boat rentals to conveniently throw a line in. For hot Ontario days Red Eagle offers Kawartha Dairy ice cream in their Snack Shop, and beautifully shaded campsites to allow supreme relaxation in the heat of the day.

Summer as a child was sunny days spent sticky with ice cream, swimming and laughing together with our families and friends. Karen Challinor, host at the Red Eagle Campground says “The friendships here are forged forever, the connections last a lifetime. It’s like one big happy family.”

The Challinor family welcomes you, and is excited for your visit.

www.campredeagle.ca (613) 337-5587

