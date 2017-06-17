Canada 150 Event Celebrations in Cottage Country

APSLEY ~ July 1st

4pm – Canada Day Parade and Celebration

Starts at Apsley Public school – runs along Burleigh Street

www.apsley.ca

BANCROFT ~ July 1st

Canada Day Celebrations – Fireworks to take place at Dusk – York River Millennium Park

www.bancroftontario.com

BOBCAYGEON ~ July 1st

10am – Canada Day Family events, magic show, fireworks and more Different locations around Bobcaygeon www.canadadaybobcaygeon.com

June 3rd

Canada 150 – Dance at “the Barn”. Celebrate with a spectacular night of live Canadian bands. Lakeview Arts Barn, Pigeon Lake Rd., Bobcaygeon

www.lakeviewartsbarn.com

BUCKHORN ~ July 1st

10am – Canada Day Celebrations – There is no admission to the event, howeversome activities have a small fee. Buckhorn Community Centre – 1801 Lakehurst Rd.

www.buckhorncommunitycentre.com

COBOCONK ~ June 30 – July 1st

Friday at 7pm / Saturday at 3pm

Fresh Water Summit Festival. Friday night party at Coboconk Wharf. Saturday family festival in Lions Park.

Coboconk Wharf & Lions Park

www.coboconknorland.ca

COBOURG ~ July 1st

11:30am – Canada Parade and Activites – Entertainment in Victoria Park, Parade at noon and fireworks.

Victoria Park, Cobourg

www.waterfrontfestival.ca

DOURO-DUMMER ~ July 1st

3pm – Canada Day Parade and Festivities. The Parade will start at the Douro Community Centre at 3pm.

Entertainment at 4:30 at Parish Hall. Complimentary BBQ at 6pm

Hamlet of Douro

www.dourodummer.on.ca

FENELON FALLS ~ July 1st

3:30pm – Canada Day activities & entertainment, fireworks at dusk – Garnet Graham Park – 15 Oak St. www.explorekawarthalakes.com

HALIBURTON ~ June 24 – 25

11am -11am – Dahl Forest BioBlitz 2017

In celebration of Canada 150. will last 24 hours and will be an attempt to record as many living species as possible within Dahl Forest. Dahl Forest – Twsp. of Minden Hills 5 Km S. of Gelert, on Cnty. Rd. 1 (Geeza Rd)

www.haliburtonlandtrust.ca www.ontariobioblitz.ca

HASTINGS ~ July 1st

8am – Canada Day – Breakfast, childrens games, BBQ, fireworks and more. Centre Hastings Park www.centrehastings.com

KEENE ~ July 1st

10am – Canada Day Parade and Celebration. Parade, awards for parade entries and more. Parade starts at North Shore Public School and ends at the Fire Station 21 Third St.

www.osmtownship.ca

July 1st

10am-4pm Historic Dominion Day. Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday with an 1860’s celebration!

Adults $8, Students/Seniors $7, Youths (ages 5-14) $4, Free for children under 5,

Family (includes 2 adults & up to 4 youths) $20 Lang Pioneer Village – 104 Lang Road, Keene

www.langpioneervillage.ca

KINMOUNT ~ July 1st

5:30pm – Canada Day Celebrations – Live music, games, parade and more Kinmount Fair Grounds

www.kinmount.ca

LAKEFIELD ~ July 1st

3-10:30pm – Lakefield Canada 150 Celebration. Live music, petting zoo, Lions Food truck, PyroFlys Circus style entertainers, face painting and more Isabel Morris Park (next to the Lakefield Arena)

www.calendar.selwyntownship.ca

LINDSAY ~ July 1st

3:00 pm – Dusk – Canada Day Celebrations. Activities, live entertainment, and fireworks.

Wilson Fields – 235 Colborne St. W., Lindsay

www.explorekawarthalakes.com

MIDLAND ~ July 1st

10am-10pm – Canada Day Celebrations

Tons of attractions, music, and fun FREE activities for the whole family. Little Lake Park

www.midland.ca

MINDEN ~ July 1st

10am-3pm – Canada Day. Attractions, 1.5 km Family Run and fireworks. Main Street up to the Cultural Centre. Fireworks at Minden Fairgrounds

www.mindenhills.ca

NORLAND ~ July 1st

9:00pm – 11:00pm – Canada Day Fireworks. The show starts at dusk and will be $10 per car.

Ward Memorial Park, 7675 Hwy 35 north of Norland.

www.coboconknorland.ca

OAKWOOD ~ July 1st

Fireworks at dusk – Canada Day. Oakwood Park – 1010 Eldon Road, Oakwood

www.explorekawarthalakes.com

OMEMEE ~ July 1st

10am – Canada Day Activities, BBQ, live music, fireworks at dusk. Omemee Beach Park – Rutland St. www.explorekawarthalakes.com

PETERBOROUGH ~ June 29 – July 2

Celebrate at Home – Canada 150

Four days of fun at Peterborough’s Canada 150 celebration! Downtown Peterborough

www.thekawarthas.ca www.facebook.com/PTBO150

June 29

Canada 150 Downtown Pop UP

Come downtown and find a wide range of unique entertainment at more than 20 locations. Downtown Peterborough www.downtownptbo.ca

June 30

Canada 150 ‘BASH 150’ Hunter Street will be closed from George to Aylmer Streets for pedestrians only. For local entertainment & more! Hunter St. – George St. to Aylmer St.

www.downtownptbo.ca

July 1st

10:30am – Multicultural Canada Day. Fantastic group of international food and craft vendors and stage

performers from around the world- all celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Peterborough and Canada.

Del Crary Park www.nccpeterborough.ca

July 1st

9am – Canada Day Parade

Pancake Breakfast at 9am, parade begins at noon – face painting and kids activities. Parade down George St. www.thekawarthas.ca

July 1st

8pm – Kim Mitchell at Musicfest. Celebrate in Del Crary Park with Kim Mitchell. Del Crary Park

www.ptbomusicfest.ca

PORT HOPE ~ July 1st

11am – Canada Day – 150th Anniversary. Parade starts at 11, classic car show, kids activities, fireworks.

Memorial Park, Port Hope

www.visitporthope.ca

July 1st

12pm – Canada Day at the Canadian Fire Fighters Museum. Head on down to the Canadian Fire Fighters Museum and check out the new interactive displays 95 Mill St. S., Port Hope

www.visitporthope.ca

July 2nd

2pm – Canada 150 Demolition Derby

Full scale demolition derby in celebration of Canada’s 150th. Port Hope Agricultural Park (62 McCaul St) www.visitporthope.ca

TRENT HILLS ~ July 1st

8am – 1:30pm Canada Day Celebrations. Pancake breakfast, activities, parade and more.

Old Mill Park, Campbellford

www.visittrenthills.ca

July 1st

11am-3pm – Canada Day Celebrations. Live entertainments, fun for the kids

Centennial Mill Creek Pond Park, Warkworth

www.visittrenthills.ca

July 1st

1pm – Canada Day Celebrations. Live entertainment, parade, fireworks and more.

Banks of Trent River, Hastings

www.visittrenthills.ca