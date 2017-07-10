CANADA 150 EXHIBIT at the Peterborough Museum

As the country celebrates a historic milestone this year with Canada’s 150th birthday, the Peterborough Museum & Archives (PMA) also celebrates their own 50th birthday! As a community museum, their focus has always been on Peterborough and the region’s history and this summer that is also exactly what the focus of their birthday celebrations will be!

Originally named Peterborough Centennial Museum, they first opened their doors back in October of 1967, as one of Peterborough’s major Centennial projects. The ‘Centennial’ has since been removed from its name, but the PMA will forever be linked to the country’s birthday celebrations. PMA celebrated their anniversary by participating in the city-wide, four-day Canada 150 celebrations, which included behind-the-scenes tours of the Curatorial Centre – its new collections storage facility. This climate-controlled standalone 9,000 square foot building houses over 40,000 artifacts and includes plenty of workspace for properly accessing, inspecting, cataloguing and preparing their current artifacts as well as new, incoming donations. PMA are happy to now have storage facilities that match the extent and significance of its collections. The museum can only display about 1% of its collection at any given time, so the other 99% is kept in the storage building, ensuring that these precious objects can be preserved for many years to come.

Their collections include everything from toys, art, tools, technology, dishes, furniture and much more that really captures Peterborough’s past. Another exciting part of PMA’s anniversary celebrations includes the new exhibition, ‘Made in Canada – Really!’ Running from Canada day weekend until October 1st, this exhibition was researched and produced in-house and explores a variety of objects from their permanent collections. It features dozens of objects that were made in Canada – with the majority of which were actually made right in

Peterborough. The museum’s Archivist, Jon Oldham, explains, “There are objects representing the wide range of industries that have operated in Peterborough over the years. There are some of the better-known businesses and industries represented, but also a number that are less well-known.”

Some of the type of artifacts you can see on display for the exhibition are from local companies such as Fisher Gauge, Lucky Strike Bait Works Ltd., Quaker Oats, Peacock Crayons, Outboard Marine Corporation and many more. “We collect objects that help us tell Peterborough’s many stories. Typically, these are objects that were either made here, used here, or were owned and used by people who lived here. They don’t have to be famous or prominent people. All of Peterborough’s stories are important to us, since we are considered a ‘community’ museum.”

The museum is open year-round and there is no cost to visit the museum, it is by donation only. Located in Ashburnham Memorial Park on Armour Hill, beside the world-famous Peterborough Lift Lock, there is plenty of free parking and everyone is welcome as it is fully barrier-free.

Throughout July and August, the museum also offers day camps for kids as part of their Summer Discovery program, itself marking its 30th anniversary this year. This award-winning program offers great experiences for kids in areas of science, art, nature, drama, history, animation and robotics. The PMA also features a gift shop that offers a range of products with many unique items that are made in Canada.

This summer take a trip to the museum and take a look back on our own local history and experience the PMA’s mandate to preserve and celebrate the collective memories of our community through stories, images and traces of the people and the land.

For more information, contact: 705-743-5180,

www.peterboroughmuseumandarchives.ca

Photos credit Tracey Allison