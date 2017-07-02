Canoeing & Portaging in Cottage Country

Candians have been canoeing and portaging for thousands of years. Canada’s native citizens used birch bark canoes to traverse this land’s lakes and rivers, and the first European explorers did the same.

In this, Canada’s 150th year as a country, what would be more fitting than taking out a canoe and doing a little paddling and portaging with family and friends?

Canoe construction has come a long way from birch bark or dugout canoes. These days, fiberglass or better still, Kevlar canoes are light as well as strong and durable. If you are considering doing a long portage route, Kevlar may be the way to go. A sixteen-and-a-half foot canoe can weigh as little as about fifty pounds. Though expensive to buy new, used canoes are quite reasonable on resale sites such as Kijiji. A good quality canoe can last a lifetime, so it can be a great investment!

If purchasing a canoe is not up your alley, renting can be a convenient alternative.

Be sure to have life jackets on, and a boating safety kit on board, grab your paddles and hit the lakes! There are so many great lakes in cottage country it will be hard to choose one!

Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park is a hidden gem that stretches between Bobcaygeon and Buckhorn and north toward Bancroft. The park has numerous routes to paddle and portage to your heart’s content.

If you are feeling adventurous, you can do a little white water canoeing down the Mississauga River in the spring. Trail maps can be purchased from the park office or online. For more details, visit www.ontarioparks.com/park/kawarthahighlands.

A note to other boaters on the lake: when you see a canoe sharing the lake with you, PLEASE slow down before you pass and speed up when you are well past. This will prevent your wake from violently rocking and perhaps even swamping or tipping the canoe. Thank you for this courtesy!

Now perhaps you feel inspired to take up a paddle, enjoy the sun, the wind at your back, and the haunting call of the loon!

By Michelle McGuire