Cars to Life: Making Connected Cars a Reality

As ours live become increasingly digital, it’s only natural that our cars will as well.

Kia Motors and their parent company, the Hyundai Motor Group, are working to revolutionize the driving experience by offering full-fledged “connected car” technology in the near future.

What exactly do we mean by connected car? Connected car refers to a vehicle that is connected to the internet via a cloud server to create and share information with its surroundings.

With the announcement of self-driving autonomous vehicles earlier this year, Kia seeks to go above and beyond current autonomous and smart car technologies.

Vehicles will not only be able to receive external information (as many do now) but communicate outwardly as well, with other cars, buildings and cities. This two-way connectivity will ultimately transform the connected car into a hub of infinite knowledge, significantly enhancing the lives of drivers and passengers. In other words, Kia will connect cars to life.

Smart Remote Maintenance Service will remotely diagnose and fix vehicle issues even before they are apparent to the driver. The connected car will generate prognostic data that will predict car problems, better allowing drivers to maintain and repair their cars.

Autonomous driving will provide the utmost in safety by connecting a vehicle to city and road infrastructures. New connected car technology will enable cars to send drivers alerts on the road for safer driving.

Smart Traffic will reduce congestion and travel time by considering traffic and road conditions. Connected cars will provide assistance in real time by communicating with nearby surroundings to reroute and speed up journeys.

With this exciting endeavor, Kia Motors is sure to open a new era of automobile lifestyle.

Submitted by Lynn Hill, Vice President of Peterborough Kia

Advertisement