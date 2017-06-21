This year Canada is celebrating it’s sesquicentennial (ph: ses·qui·cen·ten·ni·al) or it’s 150th birthday for those of you who have trouble pronouncing that. We have a lot to celebrate in this country. Free health care, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms – Hockey, Tim Hortons and the Tragically Hip.

To mark the momentous occasion, the City of Peterborough has gathered volunteers from around the community to help plan a four-day spectacular, awesome and wild (maybe not so wild) celebration. The theme is, “Celebrate at Home”.

This is another great opportunity for our community to #LoveLocalPtbo. Stay in the city you love, surrounded by friends and family and enjoy all the events happening.

The downtown will start things off on the Thursday and Friday with live music, picnics, the Paddling Puppeteers and other great displays and shows for the kids. On Saturday, after the time-honoured and always-loved Canada Day parade, enjoy the Multicultural Celebration at Del Crary Park in the morning (run by the New Canadians Centre), rock out at MusicFest with Kim Mitchell and end the night with some fabulous fireworks display, provided by our Rotary Clubs. Sunday the Peterborough Museum & Archives and the Peterborough Liftlock will be hosting a family Heritage Celebration from 10 am to 4 pm.

Why else should we celebrate at home? Because we live in one of the best cities in the world, in the best country in the world. Where else would you rather be to ring in its 150th year?

Before making any purchases this year, remember the great shops in our city that make it so great, from Lansdowne Place to our downtown. Before making those travel plans, remember all those adventures in our community that you have yet to discover. Celebrate at Home. #ptbo150 on FB, Twitter and Instagram.

Shelby Parker

The Peterborough Chamber of Commerce

www.peterboroughchamber.ca