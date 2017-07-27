Celebrate International Beer Day on August 4th

Many holidays include at least some imbibing of alcohol as part of the celebration. But did you know that on the first Friday of August each year there is an entire holiday devoted to the enjoyment of beer?

Beer lovers around the world have a group of friends from California and their local bar to thank for the holiday. In 2007 the friends decided to start a website – internationalbeerday.com – and hold a celebration at a local bar. Eventually, the website started getting hits on Google and the holiday was being celebrated in England and South Africa. According to their website, the holiday is up to 350 celebrations worldwide and still looking to add more. Two friends from the original group, Jesse Ashalomov and Evan Hamilton, are still involved in organizing events for the holiday.

So how do you celebrate International Beer Day? Well, you can drink beer, of course. The founders of the holiday encourage you to drink with friends, even if it’s just in the comfort of your own home. You can also head over to the official International Beer Day website to find out if there’s an official International Beer Day celebration near you. In addition to drinking with friends, the founders also encourage people to try new beers from different parts of the world, as well as say “thank you” to the bartenders and brewers who provide the world with beer year-round.

This year, no matter where you are in the world on the first Friday in August, lift a pint to the brewers, bartenders, and fellow beer-drinkers who help make the world a little bit merrier.