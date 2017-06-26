Celebrating 70 Years The Evolution of the Chamber

The Kawartha Chamber of Commerce & Tourism is celebrating 70 years in 2017. The Chamber’s history dates back to 1870 when the Lakefield Merchants Association was created.

The modern roots of the Kawartha Chamber can be traced back to the founding of the Lakefield Chamber of Commerce in 1947.

An excerpt from Commerce to the Kawarthas – Celebrating 50 Years, a book the Chamber put together in 1997 to celebrate its 50th Anniversary gives a glimpse of the Chamber’s early years.

“While the fledging Chamber of Commerce members waited for the necessary paperwork to go through its motions to become the local chapter, several Lions Club Members took the matter into their own hands. They created an informal organization they called the Lakefield & District Tourist Board.”

The excerpt goes on to say the organization informally came together in a garage. A small building, the Chamber’s first office, was erected on a family member’s property. “Here they hung their homemade sign and stuffed it full of tourist items of the area, from Buckhorn, to Burleigh Falls over to Nephton.”

In 1966, the Chamber changed its name from the Lakefield Chamber of Commerce to the Lakefield & District Chamber of Commerce to better reflect its membership. Three more name changes took place over the years as the membership broadened, and members from the Apsley Chamber of Commerce were welcomed after its closure. A re-branding initiative in 2014 gave the Chamber its current name, Kawartha Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.

Throughout its evolution, the Chamber has continually supported and promoted the business interests of its members to strengthen them and the communities they serve. Today, with a membership of 350, the Kawartha Chamber continues to grow, strengthening business, regional recognition and pride of place by serving members and communities.

Proudly representing members in Curve Lake, Douro-Dummer, North Kawartha, Selwyn and Trent Lakes.

KawarthaChamber.ca • 705-652-6963