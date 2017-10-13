Celebrating the Business of Excellence

The 14th Annual Peterborough Business Excellence Awards is our way to publicly recognize and honour local businesses that have demonstrated a passion for excellence during the national, Small Business Week. This year the chamber is taking the show to Showplace performance Centre.

“The Trentwinds experienced a significant flood, and thus will be undergoing some big changes this year,” says Stuart Harrison, President & CEO of the Chamber. “We are very excited to be putting a new spin on a grand tradition, by holding the Excellence Awards at Showplace.”

The categories are Entrepreneurial Spirit, Skilled Trades, Tourism, Hospitality, Micro Business, Retail Chain/Franchise, Retail Non-Chain/Non-Franchise, the 4-Under-40 and Newcomer Entrepreneur of the Year profiles, Customer First, Local Focus, Innovation/Research & Development, Commercial Development or Renovation, Marketing & Promotion, Environmental Practices, Health & Wellness, Not-for-Profit, the Student Business Leadership Bursaries, Employer of the Year and the prestigious Business Citizen of the Year.

The event will be held on Wednesday, October 18th 290 George Street North, beginning at 6:45pm.

Tickets are $35 (+HST) and can be purchased online at www.excellencepeterborough.ca or contacting us at the Chamber of Commerce (705) 748-9771 ext 210.

