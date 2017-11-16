Celebrating Local Makers at New Peterborough Store

It’s that time of year where everyone starts making lists and scheming the perfect surprises for their loved ones. We know some of the most thoughtful gifts are one of a kind. Think of your grandmother’s eyes lighting up as she opens something unique and useful by a local artisan, or something beautiful you made with your own two hands.

Watson & Lou is a new gift boutique in Downtown Peterborough that features contemporary, light-hearted home decor, and a wide range of gift items including ceramics, knitwear, prints, baby accessories, textiles, housewares, and fine art. With everything from stained glass Canadiana to do-it-yourself crafting kits, you’ll surely find something meaningful even for the person who has everything.

Owners Erin Watson and Anna Eidt met as top five competitors in last year’s Win This Space competition and combined their business plans to provide a multi-use creative hub. Watson&Lou is more than a gift shop: it provides a platform for local makers to share their work with a wider audience while refining and growing their practice. At the back of the shop, a shared studio space with various amenities and flexible rates allows freelancers, makers, and artists to work in a collaborative and supportive environment, while monthly maker meetings provide a platform for skills sharing.

Feeling creative? On evenings and weekends, the studio space transforms into a workshop and event venue offering new skills, fun times, and beautiful things for your home. Upcoming events include Holiday Card Collage Making, All Natural Winter Wreaths, a “Tier it Yourself” Dessert Stand Workshop, Gingerbread Decorating Competition, and a Vintage + Made in Canada Pop Up. Buy workshop tickets or book your private event at watsonandlou.com.

Watson&Lou

watsonandlou.com

383 Water St., Peterborough 705-775-7568

