Centuries of Character at Burleigh Falls

Nature can create marvels that introduce a dreamy feeling of wonder for some and leave others in complete awe. There is a magnificent and powerful geological feature in cottage country: Burleigh Falls. Known for its picturesque views Burleigh Falls is visited by thousands of motorists every year to admire the impressive scene and take photos.

Formerly known as ‘The Chute’ the waters narrow as they descend from Lovesick Lake to Stoney Lake, creating a cascade which was used as a log chute in the 1800s. Many experienced kayakers still use the falls as training area for white water; though extra caution should be used as the Log Irons are still embedded along the water course.

There is another amazing site to see at Burleigh Falls, the beautiful Burleigh Falls Inn. The Inn was built in 1857 by Mr. Holmes and served to welcome tired lumber men who would have been driving logs through the local lakes and rivers southward, on their way to lumber mills in Lakefield and Peterborough. In 1899 The Inn succumbed to a debilitating fire. A Mr. Darcy rebuilt the Inn with the vision of it becoming a summer destination, a fisherman’s paradise. Previous owners also included the Fyfes and Wilsons who played an integral role in creating the present-day destination. In the late 50s the Inn expanded to create additional motel rooms, cottages and swimming pool.

Evolving through the years the Inn was an integral part of the area, not only for visitors seeking lodging, but for the local population offering employment opportunities, information about the surrounding area, and the trading post (now the Market) for essential supplies. It is said that The Burleigh Falls in is haunted by spirits of the past; souls who fell in love with the area and couldn’t leave.

Currently the Burleigh Falls Inn & Suites offers accommodations on scenic Stoney Lake. With convenient amenities, and packages to suit every personality, it truly is a must-visit destination. With 160 years of history the Inn is full of character; if the walls of Burleigh Falls Inn could talk, oh the stories they could tell.

Submitted by Jennifer Craig, Burleigh Falls Inn

www.burleighfallsinn.com

