Chamber Announces 2017 Peterborough Business Excellence Awards Recipients

The 2017 Peterborough Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by Bell, were handed out at the awards ceremony at Showplace Performance Centre on October 18th. The 14th annual ceremony was presented by the Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, and is designed to publicly recognize and honour local businesses who have demonstrated a passion for excellence.

In all, more than 50 businesses and individuals were profiled in 20 categories, with recipients announced live on stage.

The Peterborough Chamber of Commerce also announced its annual Business Citizen of the Year recipient at the awards ceremony. As the Chamber of Commerce is a Business-to-Business organization, the role that a nominee for the Business Citizen of the Year Award has had in the Business Community is extremely important. The Chamber of Commerce also recognizes the importance of volunteerism within the broader community. The 2017 recipient is Peter Blodgett! Peter joins a long list of Business Citizens of the Year, who have all made a significant contribution to the community.

The Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce is a member-based organization. Our main focus is to channel the collective strength of the business community to improve the economy.

2017 Business Excellence Awards Finalists (listed alphabetically)

ENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT (sponsored by Gauvreau & Associates Chartered Professional Accountants)

• Farm Life Financial Planning Group

• Havelock Metal Co. – Recipient!

• Publican House Brewery

SKILLED TRADES (sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada)

• Fransky Mechanical

• Kawartha Lakes Construction

• R & M Smith Contracting Ltd. – Recipient!

TOURISM (sponsored by BMO Financial Group)

• 4th Line Theatre – Recipient!

• Kawarthas Northumberland Butter Tart Tour

• Peterborough Downtown Business Improvement Area

HOSPITALITY (sponsored by Kawartha Credit Union)

• Pita Pit (Lansdowne)

• Publican House Brewery – Recipient!

• The Venue

MICRO BUSINESS – Fewer than 5 employees (sponsored by Darling Insurance & Realty Ltd.)

• Celtic Connection – Recipient!

• The Mane Intent Inc.

• Sofie Andreou & Associates

RETAIL – CHAIN/FRANCHISE (sponsored by RBC Royal Bank)

• Delta Bingo & Gaming

• Lakefield Foodland – Recipient!

• Leon’s Furniture Peterborough

RETAIL – NON-CHAIN/NON-FRANCHISE (sponsored by The Peterborough Examiner)

• Celtic Connection

• Grady’s Feet Essentials – Recipient!

• Whelan’s Flooring Centre

NEWCOMER ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Fleming College)

• Nigina Azimova (Ariyana Middle Eastern Food)

• Andressa Lacerda (Noblegen) – Recipient!

• Catia Skinner (Mega Experience)

CUSTOMER FIRST (sponsored by TD Bank Group)

• Avant-Garden Shop – Recipient!

• Brant Basics

• Locks Salon & Spa

LOCAL FOCUS (sponsored by Trent University)

• BE Catering

• Lang Pioneer Village Museum– Recipient!

• RMS Events

INNOVATION/RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT (sponsored by Innovation Cluster)

• Canuck Play

• Chimp Treats – Recipient!

• Lucky Strike Bait Works Ltd.

COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT OR RENOVATION (sponsored by City of Peterborough)

• Euphoria Wellness Spa

• Lakeshore Designs

• Lett Architects – Recipient!

MARKETING & PROMOTION (sponsored by BDO Canada LLP)

• Lakeshore Designs

• Mega Experience

• Oldies 96.7 Radio/My Broadcasting Corp. – Recipient!

ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES (sponsored by County of Peterborough)

• Home Suite Home Transitions

• Lansdowne Place – Recipient!

• Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

HEALTH & WELLNESS (sponsored by Peterborough Regional Health Centre)

• The Mane Intent Inc. – Recipient!

• Pulse Physiotherapy

• Salti Yoga

NOT-FOR-PROFIT (sponsored by Community Foundation of Greater Peterborough)

• Community Care Peterborough

• Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre

• New Canadians Centre Peterborough – Recipient!

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by LLF Lawyers LLP)

• Business Development Bank of Canada

• Cambium

• Kawartha Lakes Construction – Recipient!

4-UNDER-40 PROFILES (sponsored by Community Futures Peterborough) – RECIPIENTS!

• Jason Chessar

• Yvonne Lai

• Craig Mortlock

• Catia Skinner

STUDENT BUSINESS LEADERSHIP BURSARIES (sponsored by Peterborough & the Kawarthas Economic Development) – RECIPIENTS!

• Samantha Rivers – Fleming College

• Patricia Hoyt – Trent University

BUSINESS CITIZEN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Nexicom)

• Peter Blodgett – Recipient!

For further information regarding this event contact:

Stuart Harrison, President & CEO The Greater Peterborough Chamber of Commerce

175 George Street North, Peterborough

Email: excellence@peterboroughchamber.ca

Phone: 705-748-9771 x202

www.excellencepeterborough.ca