Christmas Gift Ideas for Elderly Loved Ones

As the holiday season approaches, you might be wondering what gifts to buy elderly loved ones. In many cases, these individuals already have everything they need, so finding something that is sure to bring a smile to their faces might be difficult. Here are several wonderful Christmas gift ideas:

The Gift of Time

Truly the best gift of all is the gift of time spent with you. Many of today’s elderly are lonely and homebound. Coming to visit for several hours for an afternoon of conversation is perhaps the best gift you can ever give. If you don’t have the time to visit yourself, perhaps someone in your immediate family can take your place. If you do have the time, consider visiting living relatives once each week during the holiday season to help ward off thoughts of loved ones who are no longer living.

The Gift of Senior Care Services

Many of today’s seniors find themselves with inadequate financial resources as well as limited mobility. Arranging for an hour of help from experienced caregivers each week is a thoughtful gift that would probably mean more than anything you could buy in a store. Lots of different services are offered, including light housekeeping, meal preparation, transportation, and companionship. Even if you cannot afford to provide this special gift for an entire year, why not consider doing so for as long as you can?

The Gift of Senior-Friendly Items

As people age, dexterity and mobility are often diminished. Each of the following items is designed for ease of use:

• Remote controllers with oversized buttons

• Weighted forks, knives, and spoons

• Lights that turn on and off with tapping

• Large-print magazines, crossword puzzles, and books

The Gift of Comfort Items

While many seniors have what they need to perform daily tasks, comfort items are often appreciated. You might want to gift one or more of the following items during the holiday season:

• Hand and foot creams and lotions

• Sugar-free candies and cookies

• Scented soaps

• Lap blankets for the car or armchair