Is Chronic Inflammation Destroying your Health?

Inflammation has been linked to almost every chronic health condition and there are two kinds of inflammation. One type is acute and in most cases starts quickly and generally disappears within a few days; caused by injury or infection. The other type of inflammation is chronic/systemic, which involves the whole body and is long lasting, often causing tissue damage.

Many of the chronic diseases that inflammation contributes to are familiar, and fairly common, they include – but are not limited to, Allergies, Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes, Heart Disease, Crohn’s and Arthritis.

When suffering from inflammation in the body, symptoms can include; fatigue, pain, weight gain, bloating, itchy skin, and toe fungus.

Inflammation can be caused by many things but the most common include; poor diet, consuming allergic or intolerant foods, stress, smoking, excessive drinking, sedentary lifestyle, environmental pollution and poor oral health.

I know what you’re wondering! – Can I control and prevent suffering from chronic inflammation and health problems? The answer is, yes! Making some simple lifestyle changes can make a drastic change in your health. A great start includes avoiding or reducing consumption of ‘pro inflammatory foods’, increasing the amount of exercise you are getting, and make use of stress reduction techniques.

Some of the worst offending pro inflammatory foods are things like: sugar, vegetable oils, fried foods, refined flour, cow dairy, artificial sweeteners and ‘diet’ foods, artificial additives, saturated fats and trans-fat foods, gluten, excessive alcohol consumption and processed meats.

Instead, add in anti-inflammatory foods like coconut oil, chia seeds, walnuts and almonds, bone broth, wild salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines, green leafy vegetables, celery, beets, blueberries, strawberries, ginger and turmeric.

At Steels Naturopathic Clinic we can identify your food intolerances and help you regain your health.

Naturopathic doctors (NDs) are primary care providers and use a comprehensive approach to assist patients in disease prevention and improving overall health.

