Global Angel Charitable Organization & Nurse Scrap Metal
Invite You to Attend: “Community/Customer Appreciation Day”
at Nurse Scrap Metal, 678 Erskine Avenue
Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 8:00am – Noon
-
FREE Coffee & Timbits 8am – 10am
-
MEGA Prizes
-
FREE Giveaways of Nurse Scrap Metal Merchandise
-
FREE BBQ & Cold Drinks 10am – Noon
-
LIVE MUSIC with Wray Ellis & Jan Shoute 10am – Noon
***** Rain or Shine*****
This day marks the end of the “Crushing for a Cause in Support of Global Angel Charitable Organization” event, sponsored by Nurse Scrap Metal. The proceeds from donations of scrap & cash, collected from
June 19 to August 26, 2017, will go directly to the charity.
GLOBAL ANGEL CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (GACO), founded in Peterborough in 2007, fills a gap in the healthcare community by providing financial support with costs for air ambulance and airline travel with medical escorts for patients of all ages who require treatment, repatriation special last wishes, and transportation to hospice or palliative care, all of which are always time sensitive.
Volunteers of Global Angel Charitable Organization will be on-site to answer any questions you may have.
For more information contact:
Debbie Murphy, Administrative Assistant, Global Angel Charitable Organization
705-740-2645
debbie@globalangelcharity.com
www.globalangelcharity.com
Karri Mathews, Nurse Scrap Metal
705-742-0488
Gail Courneyea, GACO Volunteer (cell)
705-761-4910