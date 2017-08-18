Global Angel Charitable Organization & Nurse Scrap Metal

Invite You to Attend: “Community/Customer Appreciation Day”

at Nurse Scrap Metal, 678 Erskine Avenue

Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 8:00am – Noon

FREE Coffee & Timbits 8am – 10am

MEGA Prizes

FREE Giveaways of Nurse Scrap Metal Merchandise

FREE BBQ & Cold Drinks 10am – Noon

LIVE MUSIC with Wray Ellis & Jan Shoute 10am – Noon ***** Rain or Shine*****

This day marks the end of the “Crushing for a Cause in Support of Global Angel Charitable Organization” event, sponsored by Nurse Scrap Metal. The proceeds from donations of scrap & cash, collected from

June 19 to August 26, 2017, will go directly to the charity.

GLOBAL ANGEL CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION (GACO), founded in Peterborough in 2007, fills a gap in the healthcare community by providing financial support with costs for air ambulance and airline travel with medical escorts for patients of all ages who require treatment, repatriation special last wishes, and transportation to hospice or palliative care, all of which are always time sensitive.

Volunteers of Global Angel Charitable Organization will be on-site to answer any questions you may have.

For more information contact:

Debbie Murphy, Administrative Assistant, Global Angel Charitable Organization

705-740-2645

debbie@globalangelcharity.com

www.globalangelcharity.com

Karri Mathews, Nurse Scrap Metal

705-742-0488

Gail Courneyea, GACO Volunteer (cell)

705-761-4910