Connecting Cottage Country Landscapes & Waterways

“Hey, you’re that canoeing guy, with the sign over on Highway 36” the man says as he recognizes me from my billboard north of Buckhorn. “What’s that all about?”

Canoeing has been a passion of mine since I first dipped a paddle in the water as a child and I have been canoeing the waters north of Peterborough for over 25 years. I came up with the concept as a way to connect to the thousands of local residents who share my passion for being on the water. Being a paddler is not what sets me apart from the other realtors in the area who specialize in waterfront and rural property, but it is a great way to start a conversation. So if it’s not the paddling, then what is it that sets me apart?

I spent nearly 15 years in waterfront development and have been involved in hundreds, if not thousands of projects throughout the cottage country north of Kingston, the Thousand Islands, and of course the Kawartha Lakes. When it comes to waterfront development and rural property, there aren’t many scenarios I haven’t seen or managed.

Two things have been consistent throughout my career, both before real estate and today, they are integrity and commitment. When working with buyers and sellers integrity is the one thing that guides everything I do. From the listing of your property right through the negotiations, into the settlement and beyond, I will provide you with guidance, peace of mind, and creative marketing strategies. But my commitment extends beyond my business into the community. I am involved in several initiatives in Peterborough, including working on the Executive of the largest minor hockey tournament in town, and I also donate 1% of my personal gross revenues to Camp Kawartha each year to help that award winning facility provide hundreds of children with confidence building outdoor education opportunities.

But back to the paddling, I love this part of Ontario, I have lived all over the province and in Australia, but have never felt as strong a connection to a landscape, the waterways, pine trees, and rock outcrops as I do to this area. And being in a canoe is the best way to experience it. If you’re looking for a realtor who not only understands the land, but feels connected to the landscape as well, give me a call, I’d be happy to help you.

By Andrew Marshal

The Paddling Realtor

www.thepaddlingrealtor.ca

Advertisement