Cool Nights & Cozy Sweaters

As the nights cool down, we pull on cozy sweaters and replace sandals with socks, we also begin to think about turning the heat back on. Winter is coming, and one thing is certain here in Canada, we need reliable heating sources during those cold months.

British Empire Fuels has been providing Bobcaygeon and surrounding area with a range of reliable heating solutions since the 1964. In 1981 the Whyte family purchased the business and it has evolved ever since into the well-known family run business we see today.

British Empire Fuels offers full residential propane and home heating oil delivery. They also have a propane filling station and 24 hour cardlock for Gas and Clear Diesel. Not only does British Empire Fuels have you covered in regards to your fuel delivery needs, they also provide in-house HVAC installation and maintenance services. Offering full sales, service and installation of heating and air conditioning. They install many makes and models of fireplaces, furnaces, heat pumps, boilers as well as water heaters. Currently they service and deliver to an area within 80 km of their offices in the heart of Cottage Country.

“I would recommend British Empire Fuels to anyone requiring a new furnace, air conditioner or fuels to keep your home as toasty as mine.”

By British Empire Fuels

705-738-2121 OR 1-888-472-6006

www.britishempirefuels.com

