Cottage Country Connection Welcomes Katie Morrice

Katie arrived in Peterborough in 1999 when her father was transferred from his job in Bruce County to the Darlington Nuclear Power Plant. Katie immediately fell in love with the area and is grateful for all the opportunities life here has given her. Since coming to the city she has attended Fleming College for Business, purchased her first home with her fiancé Jesse, and formed life-long friendships.

Katie was Food and Beverage Manager at The Ranch Resort Banquet Hall for nearly 10 years, a job she adored as she loves meeting new people. People describe Katie as adventurous, spontaneous, kind and compassionate. Katie left the Ranch Resort in search of a less seasonal job and moved on to become Parts Manager at Peterborough RV Centre where she thrived on being able to help people solve their problems. She learned lots from working in an industry she previously knew nothing about but after 4 years was ready to get back to her chosen niche; marketing.

Katie, her mother Linda, father Peter, and big brother Tim are all very close and spend a lot of time together. Prior to working at Bruce Power, Katie’s father was in the army so she learned the value of hard work and appreciation from him. Her mother stayed home to raise the children and Katie recognizes the value this brought to their lives. She feels it strengthened their relationship and she feels lucky to have a caring, selfless mother who provided them with such a blessed childhood. Her mom is a huge inspiration to Katie!

Katie’s fiancé Jesse Slack is a country music singer and she loves helping him with his social media pages, booking his gigs, as well as accompanying him on the road. Katie’s family is completed by her fur-baby, a one-year-old Bernedoodle named Stevie, who is a special love in her life. When she’s not with her family or working, you can find Katie either cooking or crafting, sometimes skiing or hiking, and spending lots of time on her parents’ farm.

Connect with Katie at 705-313-1197 or 705-652-8777

cottagecountrykatie@gmail.com