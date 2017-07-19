Cottage Country Living with Dani

My husband and I recently took a road trip through cottage country. While on route, we had the opportunity to reminisce about our childhoods and the many car rides taken for camping trips and cottage visits. As we told each other our tales, we discovered the similarities we had in these family vacations. We realized there were some key ingredients that made our road trips memorable for us.

First on the list, the station wagon. If awards were given out to fathers that could pack a bazillion pieces of luggage and camping gear in a vehicle and still make space for three kids and a dog to sleep comfortably, my father would have won first place every year. Child safety seats were not a legal requirement back then, so my brothers and I would climb atop the mountain of gear in the back of our old Ford Taurus ‘wagon’ and we’d hang out in the back to read or sleep while we drove for twenty-four hours straight.

Second on our list, the popsicles. My husband and I loved the countless popsicles our parents would buy us in hopes that some sort of peace would be kept between cranky and tired children that had been cooped up for far

too long. Popsicles may seem like a very trivial thing, but as a child, when we would stop at a gas station we loved running to the large freezer to see what flavours they’d have. The top picks that my husband and I still search for at pit-stops are banana, chocolate and tri-coloured popsicles.

Last, but not least, are the landmarks. Now, this may not apply to the traveller that vacations to different places all the time. But, for those that are cottagers or those that frequent the same campground year after year, landmarks are key to a child.

For years, my family would drive from New Brunswick all the way to Bobcaygeon. That’s a twenty-four-hour drive. To a child, it feels like you’ve been driving for five years. When we would finally get to the outskirts of Peterborough and I would see the Coffee Time sign at Fowler’s Corner brightly lit, it was like a beacon of hope signalling that we were almost there and I would be saved from my station wagon jail cell. The countdown would begin and I’d look for the next marker, a blue sign with a Pigeon on it. I can remember forcing myself to keep my eyes open to see that faded blue pigeon and the comfort of knowing that in ten minutes, my feet would be running down a dock and my toes would be dipped into the cool waters of Pigeon Lake.

Road trips, popsicles and cramped station wagons were the things that made up my happy summer. We can’t wait to load our kids up into the truck and head to our favorite campsite and I hope that my kids find their faded blue pigeon along the way, so their toes know what’s waiting for them at the end of the dock.

By Danielle McNelly, Nortech for Windows, Doors & Sunrooms

