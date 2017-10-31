Cottage Country “Staycationing”

‘Staycations’ are becoming a popular trend where instead of travelling, families treat themselves to a stay close to home. An evening out, a swim in the pool, exploring your surrounding area with purpose, and no four hour trip home!

The award winning, newly built (June 2015) Days Inn & Suites Lindsay is a beautiful place to stay during your next trip to Kawartha Lakes. Offering 73 spacious and modern guest rooms, an indoor heated saltwater pool and indoor fitness room, free Daybreak Café breakfast, pet friendly rooms and meeting space they can accommodate your every need.

Conveniently located in the heart of Lindsay, The Days Inn is close to many restaurants and fantastic down town shopping. If an outdoor adventure is on your list, you can hike, bike or take a walk down the Trans Canada Trail, which passes beside the hotel. Lake Scugog is also close by with its many trails, all just a short drive away. Also in close proximity are the Academy Theatre and the Lindsay Exhibition Grounds to accommodate an entertaining night out.

The Days Inn & Suites Lindsay is a great central place for those seeking to explore neighboring communities and lakes. Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Falls are about a half an hour drive away with amazing scenery on route to admire all year around.

Days Inn & Suites Lindsay provides guests with comfort, service, and quality. We look forward to welcoming you on your next visit to the City of Kawartha Lakes!

Days Inn & Suites

134 Angeline St S Lindsay, www.daysinnlindsay.com

705 328 0100

Advertisement