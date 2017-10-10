Cottage Lifts Off Grid’

Cottage country offers some very interesting landscapes, structures are built where nature allows. Many cottages in the area remain water access, meaning if your cottage is built on a hill or rock face you are carrying everything up that hill, every visit. Hillside homes and cottages offer many benefits, gorgeous sunsets, a breeze that keeps bugs away, and picturesque views of the lake or landscape. Long steep climbs can make enjoying your property difficult. Families are less likely to make use of the waterfront when they have a long climb back and forth. Climbs like this also limit accessibility, narrowing who can visit, and the age and mobility of owners who aren’t ready to sell.

Cottage Lifts is here to help, with more than 25 years of experience they can help you realise the benefits of a lift system. Cottage Lifts has been working to continuously improve their lifts, creating a superior product to compliment your property and its individual requirements.

Newly added features of their lifts include a new braking system, this is in addition to the four independent safety controls they already have. This new brake is fully automatic and will stop a lift car before you even know you need to stop. Every lift comes with remote control, capable of covering a quarter mile. In an effort to offer an off-grid lift, Cottage Lifts has been working on a prototype for about 5 years; and they are happy to announce it has been perfected! In their effort to find the perfect power source they tested many options, solar systems didn’t have enough energy, a battery system was too expensive, and a generator – expensive, large and cumbersome. Cottage lifts has now created a system that is totally independent of any conventional form of energy. It is a gasoline powered hydraulic system, it has an electric start and stops automatically at the top and bottom.

You can find a demonstration model set up at Cottage Lifts showroom, stop in and take a ride!

Cottage Lifts, Bracebridge

www.cottagelifts.com

