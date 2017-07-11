Discovery Days – Explore Natural Environment Conservation

Otonabee Conservation is excited to offer the 2017 Discovery Days series of family-friendly explorations and activities featuring the natural environment of the watershed region during the celebratory year of Ontario’s 150th birthday.

The Discovery Days series will be held at various conservation areas including the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area and Campground, the historic Hope Mill, Beavermead Campground and the Harold Town Conservation Area throughout July, August and September. Guided hikes, heritage activities, wildlife demonstrations, fishing workshops, paddling tours, and yoga in the park are just a few of the activities being offered this year.

New in 2017 is the Discovery Days Passport. Individuals are encouraged to have their Discovery Days Passport stamped at the events they attend and enter their passport into a draw for a chance to win a great prize. The prizes being offered include a 2018 Family Camping Package for the Warsaw Caves Conservation Area and Campground, a “Kawartha Chair” child-sized and a Pollinator Habitat Package, courtesy of Otonabee Conservation and the Hope Mill Volunteers. The passports are available at the conservation areas, Hope Mill, the Otonabee Conservation office and local municipal offices.

Conservation areas protect the rich tapestry of natural spaces which characterize the diverse ecosystems of the Otonabee Region watershed and provide outdoor recreation opportunities for area residents and visitors to Peterborough and the Kawartha Lakes region.

To learn more about Otonabee Conservation and its programs, services, recreational opportunities and Discovery Days 2017, Visit their new website at www.otonabeeconservation.com.

