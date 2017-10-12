Dreaming of the Future at Summit Terrace….

Located in a quiet residential neighbourhood, your will find Summit Terrace… just two blocks north of Lansdowne St., providing easy access to the Wellness Centre, Kawartha Golf & Country Club, Lansdowne St shops, and restaurants, as well as the airport and Hwy 115. Imagine being so close to such a wide variety of destinations within the city and still being able to enjoy a picturesque view from your own private balcony or patio.

This elegant building, built by AON, provides luxurious living suites fully equipped with six appliances, including washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Offering contemporary floor plans and enhanced features with bright, over-sized windows and 9 and 10-foot ceilings as well as a variety of spacious floor plans to choose from, ranging from 722 sq ft to 1315 sq ft.

The all-inclusive rent includes weekly housekeeping services, weekly linen and towel service, routine maintenance, snow removal, and grounds-keeping. Underground, heated parking is available as well as an air-conditioned limo van shuttle which can provide door-todoor service when transportation is required for local appointments.

Enjoy two delicious complimentary meals a day in The Pinnacle Restaurant, a unique on-site dining experience which offers flexible dining hours, open seating and welcomes your guests too. Serving up gourmet lunch and dinner daily, you have the choice of mouthwatering, healthy creations from a globally-inspired menu freshly prepared and artistically arranged to please your eyes as well as your palate. The restaurant is also licensed.

With many opportunities for fun such as socializing in the Mustang Bar & Lounge, or getting active in the fitness studio with friends, you always get to choose whether you want to keep busy or perhaps simply enjoy some peaceful relaxation time in the on-site “Tranquil Moments” wellness salon.

Summit Terrace, 1802 Cherryhill Road, Peterborough

