Easy Festive Holiday Cocktails

Christmas and New Years are stressful. There are wreaths to hang, gifts to buy, trees to decorate, and events to attend. The last thing you want to worry about is what beverage to serve at your holiday bash. Fortunately, there are easy-to-make, festive Christmas cocktails, based on standard ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen, that you can prepare in minutes. Grab your measuring cups and your favorite punch bowl, and let’s get mixing!

Pa-Rum-Pum-Pum Punch

This recipe scales easily for a small get-together or a large crowd, and you can make it family-friendly by omitting the rum. Adding sherbet to your cocktails might seem crazy, but soon you’ll be hooked on the frothy texture.

• 1 package cranberry cocktail concentrate (frozen)

• 1 package orange juice concentrate (frozen)

• 8 cups (2 liters) lemon-lime soda (Sprite, 7Up or store brand)

• 1 cup white rum

• 1-pint raspberry sherbet

• 2 oranges, sliced

• Pinch of ground nutmeg

Combine all ingredients from cranberry cocktail to raspberry sherbet and stir thoroughly. To serve, pour into a glass and garnish with a slice of orange sprinkled with nutmeg. Serves 10.

Santa’s Sangria

This easy sangria recipe is a great way to use up that sweet red wine that’s been sitting on your wine rack for months. It’s full of winter’s best fruits, so that means it’s practically healthy!

• 1 bottle sweet red wine

• 1 bottle sparkling apple cider

• ¼ cup brandy

• 2 mandarin oranges, thinly sliced

• 2 sweet apples, peeled, cored and thinly sliced

(Fuji or Gala apples work well)

• 1 pear, peeled, seeded and thinly sliced

• Seeds of 1 pomegranate

• 1 cup frozen cranberries

Combine all ingredients from red wine to pomegranate seeds in a pitcher and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Add frozen cranberries immediately before serving. Serves 10.

Many people look forward to holiday celebrations and the beverages that go along with them. These three drinks are sure to be a hit at every party, and they’re so delicious that you might be tempted to overindulge. Remember to drink responsibly, so that you can have a happy and healthy holiday season!

Eggnog Latte Martini

If this holiday favorite already fuels your mornings, incorporating the rich flavor of an eggnog latte into your evening will make your day doubly-delicious. Health-conscious drinkers can use a light or plant-based eggnog to reduce the calories and fat in this recipe.

• 1 cup eggnog (non-alcoholic)

• ½ cup cold brew coffee

• ½ cup vanilla vodka

• Ice cubes

• Pinch of ground cinnamon

Combine all liquids with ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake and strain into two martini glasses, then garnish with a pinch of cinnamon. Serves two.