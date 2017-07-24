Enjoying Spectacular Views in Challenging Locations

When you peruse the local real estate market in cottage country you will find that there are many properties with spectacular views, but daunting hillside locations. To fully utilize such a picturesque setting, everyone must endure long, steep climbs. While this is easy for the young and healthy, for others it can be difficult or even impossible, meaning an end to the much-anticipated and highly-valued times enjoying cottage life with family and friends. Now consider that there is a way to add accessibility and bring back full enjoyment to owners, offering them the chance to gain, or regain, complete vertical freedom.

Founded in 2006 by John Weinstein, PhD., Inclined Elevation Inc., Bracebridge has been building lifts since 2003. John and his team of highly-skilled professionals are dedicated to building the safest and most reliable, durable, and attractive cottage lifts imaginable. In addition to his extensive experience in the lift building business, John has a wide range of experience in many areas including aircraft mechanics, house, boat and automobile rebuilding, theoretical particle physics, teaching, and industrial consulting. He brings all these skills together while personally designing and supervising the construction of every lift.

Island cottages are another common cottage location in which the logistics of living seem an even greater chore. A lift would make transporting groceries and people easier, and can also be used for moving building materials, appliances, and other bulky items. With a lift, the dock becomes another useful, and easily enjoyed space at the cottage.

A lift not only increases user-friendliness for owners and guests, it also increases the value and marketability of challenging properties. Although walk-out access to the water may seem desirable, a property high off the water offers privacy, panoramic scenery, and breezes that help keep bugs away. With a lift, all the disadvantages of these properties grow into advantages.

Inclined Elevation, Bracebridge

www.inclinedelevation.com

