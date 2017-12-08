Expanding Horizons of Health Care

Energy practitioners are trained to work with an invisible energy force that flows through our bodies, and when this energy flow is blocked or unbalanced you can become sick or have pain. The goal of these therapies is to unblock or re-balance your energy force, thus allowing your body to heal itself. Energy therapies include Qi gong, Therapeutic touch, Reiki, Acupuncture, Magnet therapy, Emotional Freedom Technique, Body Work or Body Talk, Shamanic Healing, Polarity Therapy and Emotion Code Therapy.

Energy work is a holistic approach, working to heal on the physical, emotional, mental and spiritual levels (there are a growing number of scientific studies documenting this). However, it often does have a clear impact on physical and emotional health and mental functioning.

One highly positive aspect of energy work is that there are no risks or side effects. It “does no harm.”

Probably the most common, immediate, readily identifiable benefit is that it puts most people into a state of deep relaxation. This alone has powerful benefits for health–it allows the body, mind, and emotions to heal and restore themselves. Often this state of relaxation lasts for many days following the treatment.

While no reputable healer would promise you specific physical benefits, people often do find that they heal more quickly from illness and injury after having a treatment. Pain can also be reduced or relieved, making it an effective form of natural pain relief.

