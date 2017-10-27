Fall at Lockside

Fall has arrived at Lockside Trading Company! Highlighting all new Home Décor, Entertaining ideas, Furniture, lighting, clothing, and much, much, more! It’s where friends & Family meet all year round.

Lockside located in Young’s Point, in the heart of the Kawartha Lakes at Lock #27 where the Trent-Severn Waterway meets Highway 28. It is one of the most popular stops in Cottage Country, offering 7,000 square feet of shopping. Now with their second location at 183 Highland Street in downtown Haliburton.Just as exceptional as its original location that is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and is a multi-award winning retailer.

Both locations are in constant change offering a multitude of choice from quality indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, unique lighting, great giftware, casual clothing, plus everything in between.

Lockside Trading Company offers a successful Interior Design Service. Covering everything for your home / cottage/ and commercial space. With their dedicated staff and quality products, they cater to customers on any budget, in any location, with any look and style. Lockside offers complimentary interior design when purchasing furniture from them, having all your design needs under one-roof. This service includes in-store and on-site consultations, room layouts, color and fabric selections. It is a service that works with the customer, giving them direction and confidence to create a living space that they dream of in or out of the home. Offering indoor and outdoor lighting, window treatments, floor coverings, and many lines of furniture specializing in North American made.

Located in Young’s Point is the famous Steamers Café & Ice Cream Parlor serving the one and only Kawartha Dairy Ice Cream, specialty drinks, latte, or cappuccino.

Young’s Point – 2805 River Ave., Young’s Point, ON K0L 3G0 shop@lockside.com 1-888-714-0484

Haliburton – 183 Highland Street, Haliburton, ON K0M 1S0

haliburton@lockside.com 1-705-457-5280

