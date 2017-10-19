Fall INN-To a Groove…

There’s a gentle quiet that surrounds the mornings come September, the mist quietly rising from the water, gently evaporating the summers warmth. A sense of change transpires, quiet reflection, an acknowledgement of summers end and the arrival of autumn. Nature comes alive with vibrant burnt oranges and reds, and the yearning for the comfort of cozy sweaters, warm fires, and home cooked meals fill one’s mind.

This change is also reflected in the people of cottage country. We say goodbye to our summer visitors, and those who call this beautiful area home begin to ready for the winter ahead. At the Inn, this same sense of change is reflected in all areas. Our planning evolves from summer adventures of fishing trips, and paddling to studio & antiquing tours, wine tastings and events.

Here at the Burleigh Falls Inn our family visitors have gone, replaced with romantic couple escapes, special events, weddings and corporate guests; all hoping for a glimpse of autumns spectacular colours. We love summer and its bustle, but this slow-down into fall is a welcome change.

As of September 6th, The Burleigh Falls Inn will celebrate a successful first year. It has been quite the undertaking! An adventure full of excitement, disappointment, anguish, exhaustion, confidence and pride; we’ve experience them all this year. We’ve met hundreds of inquisitive guests, who stopped by to “see what we were up too” and who have turned into great friends. Many constructive comments have been shared, some we’ve taken to heart, and others we simply file away for a much needed laugh on a rainy day.

With much still to do, and so many ideas to explore, we are happy to say we’re not finished yet. A gracious thank you to our staff for believing we could do this, and never giving up, and to our supporters and cheerleaders throughout the community and from afar, we thank you.

We’ve had a great adventure so far, and now that we’ve found our groove – here’s to more to come!

Submitted by Jennifer Craig, Burleigh Falls Inn

www.burleighfallsinn.com 705 654 3441

