Fall Salad and Soup

Fall Salad – KALE, ROOT VEGETABLES, PEPPERS & PLUMS



Looking for a super-healthy treat for a cool autumn day? Prepare to fall in love with our KALE SALAD WITH ROOT VEGETABLES, PEPPERS & PLUMS. A collection of the season’s freshest flavours tossed with a zippy dressing, this KALE SALAD WITH ROOT VEGETABLES, PEPPERS & PLUMS is a bounty of good taste!

INGREDIENTS

1 bunch (about 6 cups) of fresh kale, ribs removed, thinly chopped

1 medium carrot, julienned

1 medium parsnip, julienned

1 red pepper, cut into strips

1 yellow pepper, cut into strips

4 plums, sliced

¼ of a red onion, thinly shaved

For the dressing:

½ cup of extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup of apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of honey

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

¼ cup of blueberries (wild blueberries preferred)

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

½ teaspoon of salt

Handful of blueberries as garnish

Sprinkle with black pepper and kosher salt

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Prepare all fruit and vegetables, place into a large bowl and toss.



2) Process all of the ingredients for the dressing until smooth and creamy using a hand wand, food processor or blender.

3) Pour enough dressing onto salad to lightly coat. Toss and transfer to salad or luncheon-sized plates. Garnish with blueberries, black pepper and a sprinkle of kosher salt. Serve immediately.

Recipie from www.weekendatthecottage.com

Curried Squash, Pear & Coconut Soup

Roasted acorn and butternut squash, combined with pears, coconut milk and fragrant curry to create a most memorable CURRIED SQUASH, PEAR AND COCONUT SOUP. Perfect on its own as a healthy meal, or served as a light first course, it is perfection in a bowl!

INGREDIENTS

1 butternut squash

1 acorn squash

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of unsweetened coconut

3 tablespoons of coconut oil

2 small white onions, chopped

1 clove of garlic, chopped

1 knob of fresh ginger, chopped (about 2 tablespoons)

2 teaspoons of curry powder

1 teaspoon of ground coriander

2 pears, peeled, cored and chopped

4 cups of pure vegetable stock

1 can of coconut milk

juice of half a lemon

freshly grated nutmeg

salt to taste

chopped chives garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Preheat oven to 400°F. Halve the squash, then remove and discard the seeds. Rub flesh of squash with vegetable oil, lightly salt and place cut sides down onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Sprinkle the coconut onto a second parchment-lined baking sheet.

2) Transfer both baking sheets to oven. Toast coconut for 5 minutes, remove and cool. Roast squash for 45 minutes then remove from oven, invert and cool. Spoon flesh out into a medium-sized bowl and reserve.

3) Place a medium-sized soup pot onto medium-high heat. Add coconut oil and melt. Add onions and cook until soft. Stir in garlic and ginger and cook for two minutes. Stir in curry and coriander and cook until fragrant. Add the roasted squash, pears and vegetable stock, and stir while bringing to a boil.

4) Once the soup comes to a light boil, cover, reduce to simmer and cook for 15 minutes.

5) Remove soup pot from heat. Carefully purée soup using a hand wand or in small batches using a blender with the centre lid cap removed. Just before soup is completely puréed, add coconut milk, lemon juice and grated nutmeg. Purée until soup is a smooth, even consistency. Season with salt to taste.

6) Ladle into bowls and garnish with chopped chives, toasted coconut and an additional sprinkle of nutmeg and black pepper. Serve immediately.

Recipie from www.weekendatthecottage.com