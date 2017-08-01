Firework Prints

After seeing the Fireworks display for Canada Day my kids haven’t stopped talking about the Fizz and Boom, and all the lovely sparkling colours.

This is a quick and entertaining craft reminiscent of that warm summer night when their eyes sparkled with wonder. It is also a great one for keeping it simple when you need something fun to do stat!

You will need large sheets of paper, scissors, paper plates, paint and cardboard rolls.

Pick a few of those empty toilet paper rolls out of the recycling and snip inward to the middle all the way round one end until you have created a fringe of sorts.

Lay out paper plates, each with a different colour of paint. Dip and swirl your cardboard fringe in the paint. Use the paint covered fringe to make a print on a large piece of paper, the prints look like exploding fireworks!

Once you have several prints in a number of different colours, hang or set aside to dry.

This printed paper – if big enough, makes great wrapping paper for summer birthdays.

Emily Ireland