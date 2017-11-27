FREE Selfie with Santa Day at MARK’S

santa paul selfie

You won’t want to miss the Free Selfie with Santa Day event, being held at Mark’s on Lansdowne Street on December the 8th.

Santa Paul will be there sharing the joy with kids of all ages.

Selfie with santa

Share Button
Authors
Tags , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related posts

Top