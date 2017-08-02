Fun Facts About Bees

We had the opportunity to brush up on some fun facts about this little

black and yellow insect. I am sure my Grandparents who are Bee Keepers

themselves loved all the questions I had for them. What started as a lifelong dream and hobby to them has now grown into 12 Bee Hives. Beekeeping takes lots of patience, a special suit to keep you safe and lots of knowledge about why bees do the things they do.

Here are some of the golden, sticky facts:

1. Each hive, or colony can contain up to 80,000 Bees at one time, that’s just slightly less than the population of Peterborough! Each hive has three types of Bees: The Queen who lays all the eggs, the female workers who build the honeycomb, care for the larvae and collect pollen, and the male Drones who mate with the queen to create as many healthy eggs and larvae as possible.

2. Worker Bees live about 6 weeks and makes about a half a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime. The Queen Bee can live up to 5 years, and lay as many as 2500 eggs a day!

3. Bees produce honey to feed themselves over the winter months. Each hive makes 2-3 times the amount they will need to feed on, which gives us the chance to enjoy some too! One Beehive can make more than 100 Pounds of Honey in one year.

4. A Honeybee can fly at a speed of 25 KM an hour, with wings that beat 200 times a second, or 1200 beats a minute! They sure can get around!

5. Bees can be found on every continent except Antarctica

6. Bees collect nectar and pollen from flowers. The nectar is stored in a crop or ‘pouch’ in the throat and taken back to the hive to make Honey. The pollen is transferred to other plants and flowers allowing seeds and fruit to grow.

Be sure to visit a local Farmers Market and pick up some delicious honey!