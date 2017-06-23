Good Times & Camping Memories

Some of the best memories of my childhood are from family camping trips. Recollections of tent collapses, camp fire marshmallow roasts with my whole family, and playing endless badminton games on the dusty dirt roads between campsites with my brother; these memories are what have stuck with me into adulthood.

Camping can take you away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and transport you in a few short hours to a peaceful and renewing wonderland, where the sun rises early and the birds become your wake-up call. Indeed, camping in many of this province’s parks have given me a great appreciation and respect for nature and Ontario’s wonderful array of wildlife.

One of my favourite wildlife-related camping incidents to recall is of a warm summer’s night when I was about nine or ten. The family was seated around a brightly crackling camp fire and my mother placed me in charge of the marshmallows for that night’s round of S’mores. Minutes later, an adorable furry raccoon joined us. My siblings and I thought it wonderful fun to toss a marshmallow or two to the little creature to gobble up. However, the raccoon was not satisfied with just one or two sweet treats, and that masked bandit proceeded to suddenly lunge in my direction, snatching the entire bag from my startled hands! My mom was not too impressed and the smore’s had to wait until the next night.

Speaking of S’mores, it is an universally accepted fact that no camping trip is complete without them. In addition to the traditional recipe (graham cracker, Hershey’s chocolate, and a toasted marshmallow), a few other options have found their way into my family’s hearts and stomachs. Try using a chocolate covered Digestive cookie topped with a marshmallow, or even the marshmallow sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies! Try different combinations of cookies and chocolate, like using Caramilk chocolate for a caramel twist!

Happy camping, and always remember to hold on to your marshmallows!

By Michelle McGuire