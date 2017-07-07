Got Pests?

Ants, bats, and rodents oh my! There are so many common pests in Ontario and no one likes a pesky critter ruining their cottage or home. When these creatures invade your space and cause damage to your property, it is time to call in an expert to take care of your problem and get your space back.

In Ontario, common pests include raccoons, skunks, bats, squirrels, mice, rats, and insects- including ants, spiders, bed bugs and wasps, just to name a few. Some people may think critters are just harmless, but for example with rodents like mice and squirrels, they can cause fire hazards by chewing into electrical wires and water damage by chewing into pipes. Hiring a professional for the job is important. Take wood boring ants for instance, leaving them to bore into a wood structure can cause considerable damage and be very costly to the home or cottage owner. Getting help from a professional is the right choice as many control techniques require specialized equipment, insecticides and skill with the application of the pesticide.

You’ll want to identify your pest and then get the best prevention and pest control extermination that you can. Locally owned and operated, Miller Pest Control, are just who you need for the job. With over 30 years’ experience, this professional pest control service can help in many areas, including pest control, extermination, bed bug removal, cottage guard, repair and proofing, as well as noxious weed control including poison ivy. They service the Kawarthas, Peterborough, Haliburton, and Bancroft areas and are fully licensed with the Ministry of the Environment. Working with Miller Pest Control is easy, as they listen to their customer’s worries and perform a thorough on-site inspection to give a clear breakdown of the type of pest infestation occurring. They have seven licensed and trained technicians, with two Ecologists on staff, that clearly outline and communicate the appropriate steps that need to be taken in order to get rid of the unwanted pests before applying treatments. They service commercial, agricultural, industrial and residential properties.

As Miller Pest Control says, it’s your home, not theirs. Get rid of your pest problem.

For more information, contact: 1-866-858-2152,

www.millerpestcontrol.ca

Advertisement