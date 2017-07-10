The Great Canadian Sunroom – Thumbs Up on True Quality

Customer Dave Hogan (pictured left) and Lifestyle co-owner Keith Carroll (right) enjoy a few laughs. As part of Lifestyle’s 150th Summer Celebrations, Lifestyle Home Products is photographing some of their Great Canadian sunrooms. We look forward to sharing the results with you in the coming months.

It all started with a Canada Day party. In the spirit of that theme, Elaine Hogan selected Canada flag pillows for their newly-built Lifestyle sunroom. That inspired Lifestyle Home Products, Canada’s leading sunroom manufacturer, to photograph the Hogan’s sunroom in honour of Canada’s sesquicentennial.

Dave and Elaine Hogan had Lifestyle Home Products create and install a custom-built sunroom that would complement their ranch style bungalow’s rural-facing backyard. Dave, a retired Toronto police officer, wanted a room that would take the place of a cottage setting close to nature.

When the couple hosted their Canada Day party last year, the sunroom became a focal point. It started to rain, and the sunroom offered welcome space directly off the back deck for many of their 30 guests.

According to Keith Carroll, co-owner of Lifestyle Home Products, there are many aspects that are truly Canadian about a Lifestyle sunroom. “All of our sunrooms are 100% Canadian-made in Peterborough,” says Keith. “We don’t use any offshore parts.”

Due to the use of high performance, Low-E glass and the company’s manufacturing and installation process, Lifestyle sunrooms offer optimum efficiency for the Canadian climate. A Lifestyle Grand Oasis Sunroom Addition opens up a wall to add a comfortable year-round indoor/outdoor room, while Lifestyle’s Oasis Plus Sunroom is a separate room that can be heated efficiently and enjoyed year-round.

“The Oasis Sunroom we created for Dave and Elaine is a three-season sunroom for spring, summer and fall,” says Keith. “It’s a great space that brings the outdoors in, lengthens our seasons, and provides fresh air that’s free of mosquitoes and bugs.”

The Hogan’s Lifestyle sunroom is the ideal place to sit and enjoy coffee or read. Dave has also installed a TV. “This sunroom is definitely the space we use most in the house,” Dave says. “Without a doubt, it has become our favourite room.”

