The Hand of Man Craft Show – Oct 27-29, 2017

The annual Hand of Man Craft Show will be held at the Morrow Building at 155 Lansdowne Street, in Peterborough.

The guild has evolved over the past 42 years by maintaining a high quality of handcrafted items designed, created and produced by the exhibitor. Artisans offer something for all ages. Customers prefer the variety of hand crafted items that are not available in retail stores.

Charitable beneficiaries for the show are: The Salvation Army, Kawartha Food Share, YWCA Crossroads Women’s Shelter, Brock Mission/Cameron House and Pedal for Hope. The Guild also hosts the Canadian Legion for their Poppy sale and Quilts for Cancer Society.

The main activities are a dedicated effort of all members of the guild to organize and bring the ultimate craft show and sale to the Peterborough area. Eight meetings a year are held for the membership, and the executives meet on an ongoing basis year-round. They come together in friendship to share thoughts and discuss innovative ideas.

The show is the largest and longest running art and craft sale in the Peterborough area and it has become a must-see destination with a wide variety of hand crafted products.

This year the show has already booked all 112 booths with over 130 artisans including:

Art (landscape and wildlife), Baking, Candles, Clothing, Christmas Décor, Country Décor (twig and grapevine), Crochet, Fibre Art, Fudge, Hats, Honey, Jewellery, Knitting, Linens, Maple Syrup, Pottery, Quilting, Sewing, Silk Scarves, Soap, Stained Glass, Tatting, and much, much more!

Admission is $3.00 and children under 12 are free with an adult.

Free Parking + Wheelchair accessible.

Friday, October 27th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Saturday, October 28th from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday, October 29th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM

