How a Homemade Holiday Cookbook Can Bring Your Family Together

This year, why not try something new? A homemade gift is always a welcome change from the same old mass-produced merchandise, and a personalized gift with a long family history is even better.

Chances are you have some great cooks in your family, so why not create a one-of-a-kind gift everyone will cherish for years to come? A family cookbook is a great holiday gift, one that is personal, practical and eminently affordable.

The widespread availability of home printing technology has made creating your own family heirloom cookbook easier than ever before. All you need is a quality printer, some basic binding supplies and some spare time.

If you prefer, you can go one step further, having your family heirloom cookbook professionally bound. Whether you choose a local supplier or have the work done online, you will end up with a gift you can be proud of.

A cookbook filled with family heirloom recipes is a great gift for the holiday season, but you need to act fast. You will need plenty of time to solicit those favorite recipes, and more time to add photographs, quotes and detailed instructions.

There are plenty of ways to start your family heirloom cookbook, but setting up an email chain or social media site is a great place to begin. Just ask everyone in the family to submit one or two favorite recipes, then compile those submissions as you go.

Once you have a contribution from everyone in the family, you can sort the recipes into appetizers, main dishes, desserts and any other applicable categories. From there, it is simply a matter of adding photographs and artwork, printing the recipes and binding them into a spectacular bookstore-quality cookbook.

By the time the holiday season rolls around, you will have a gift that is worthy of the name. Instead of buying the same old stuff for those who may not need or want the items, you will have created a treasured family heirloom, a book filled with recipes that have been handed down from one generation to the next. You will be giving a cookbook, but you will also be giving a precious gift to the future.