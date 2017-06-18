Honey Balsamic Chicken

Serves 3

INGREDIENTS

8 oz sliced mushrooms

12 oz green beans

22 oz ( 8) chicken breast tenderloins

1 cup grape tomatoes – cut in half

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 cup Italian dressing

salt and pepper

olive oil to coat pan

DIRECTIONS

1. Fry the green beans and mushrooms in a pan in olive oil, then put aside.

2. Fry the chicken breast in a pan in olive oil, add salt and pepper then remove.

3. Heat the pan and add the Italian dressing, balsamic vinegar and honey. Cook the sauce until boiling and starting to thicken and then add the green beans, mushrooms, grape tomatoes and chicken.

4. Stir together until it is all heated through and the sauce has thickened.

5. Enjoy!