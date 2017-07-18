Houseboating on the Trent Severn Waterway

Consider sailing the High Seas! Or, perhaps a more local option: the Trent Severn Waterway; on a houseboat. With so many possibilities and attractions the Trent Severn offers 386 Kilometers of canal, connecting Lake Ontario at Trenton to Lake Huron at Port Severn. While travelling the waterway you will pass through many small historic towns to get to each lake. These towns are full of charm and have beautifully maintained parks at each lock. There are restaurants, bars, antique shops, bakeries, ice cream stores, shopping and spas. Each night you have the choice of staying in the towns or finding a quiet bay nearby.

Houseboats combine the advantages of cottage living with the adventure of travel, allowing you to explore a different town or village each day without worrying about accommodations. Soak up the sun and enjoy the scenery, spend time meeting new friends at the locks or find a secluded wilderness bay for private relaxation.

Egan Houseboat Rentals have the largest rental houseboat fleet in Ontario. Their smaller style houseboats are designed for the Trent Severn Waterway. You will appreciate their easy handling, maneuverability and stress-free operation through each town and lock. Egan Houseboat Rentals is a small family run business that operates from their own marina in the heart of the Kawarthas – the most popular region of the Trent Severn Waterway. An Egan houseboat will accommodate one to three couples or one to two small families depending on the size of boat chosen (40′ or 32′). Book with a group of friends, or for a cozy family vacation.

The joy of house-boating is that your destination is your choice, cruise westward to Lake Simcoe or to the east to Peterborough and their famous Lift Lock. Drop anchor and stay in a favourite fishing spot. Choices like these are what separates using a houseboat from any other type of vacation – the freedom to choose your pace, to go where you want, when you want, and just relax, knowing you have all the comforts of home right with you.

Egan Houseboat Rentals,

www.houseboat.on.ca 1-800-720-3426

