How to Network Effectively

A Chamber Membership can provide many things – marketing opportunities, savings and discounts, a voice to influence policy, consumer credibility, and much more.

Perhaps one of the most common reasons for a business, or individual, to join a Chamber of Commerce is to network with the local business community. Meeting potential clients, partners, and sponsors, can help you grow professionally, and benefit your business.

The word ‘networking’ can be intimidating for some. The idea of being in a room full of strangers, and starting a conversation without prior introduction isn’t exactly appealing.

To help you master the skill of networking, the Kawartha Chamber is hosting a Networking Workshop on Wednesday, October 25th from 5-7 PM at Westwind Inn on the Lake in Buckhorn. This workshop is part of the B.O.S.S. (Business Owners Sharing Solutions) series that the Chamber introduced this year. Attendees will hear from local professionals as they share practical tips on effective networking, and discuss how networking can help your business, and help you grow professionally.

After the discussion period, attendees will take what they learned and put their new skills into action in a speed networking format.

To register for this workshop, or for more information, visit the Events Calendar at www.kawarthachamber.ca, or call the Chamber office at 705-652-6963.

The Kawartha Chamber of Commerce & Tourism proudly represents businesses in Curve Lake, Douro-Dummer, North Kawartha, Selwyn, and Trent Lakes.