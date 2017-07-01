I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind.

John G. Diefenbaker

Under this flag may our youth find new inspiration for loyalty to Canada; for a patriotism based not on any mean or narrow nationalism, but on the deep and equal pride that all Canadians will feel for every part of this good land.

Lester Pearson

The Past is to be respected and acknowledged, but not to be worshiped. It is our future in which we will find our greatness.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau

Leave the beaten track behind occasionally and dive into the woods. Every time you do you will be certain to find something you have never seen before.

Alexander Graham Bell

We are here to add what we can to life, not to get what we can from life.

William Osler