The Importance of Shopping Local this Holiday Season

With Christmas just around the corner, this issue is dedicated to shopping local this holiday season.

The importance of shopping local is something every single one of us should be very concerned about.

Many businesses rely on local dollars and cannot survive without the support of our local and surrounding communities.

Every year, visitors come by the thousands to enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful Cottage Country.

We need our community businesses to thrive, to stay alive and in business, providing the region and the visiting population, with much-needed products and services.

Before you spend your holiday dollars this year, we encourage you to consider the cost to your community when you do not place your business here in the region. As the saying goes – Use it or Lose It! Keep Cottage Country prosperous and shop local this holiday season.

See our shop local gift guide in this issue for some great ideas.

The upcoming Jan-Feb 2018 Issue is our Annual Business Issue and will also include and 8-page weddings feature – you won’t want to miss this exciting issue!

From all of us at Cottage Country Connection and from our wonderful supporting advertisers, we wish you health, wealth and much happiness this holiday season and in the coming the year ahead.