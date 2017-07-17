Incorporating Naturalistic Elements in Landscaping

If you’re looking to redo your landscape or add some improvements this year, now is the perfect time to begin. Whether you have a landscape design in mind or need some new ideas, the following naturalistic elements can inspire you to change up your usual routine.

Create a journey

Adding a garden, or improving upon an existing garden, will breathe new life into your landscape. When you create a journey with your hardscapes and softscapes, forming a landscaped path with stepping stones or planks set in a slightly staggered and off-line layout, visitors will slow down so they can admire the plantings. If you place a gazebo, trellis, or archway with seating at the end of the path, your guests will be enticed to continue their journey to the end, where they can relax amid bucolic surroundings.

Natural aesthetic

Taking a naturalistic approach to your landscaping design opens up a world of creativity. By incorporating mounds of flowering shrubs amid roughly cut stone steps or boulders, you give the appearance of natural hillside in the midst of your garden. Installing native plants that require minimal maintenance adds to the appeal of this less-manicured approach.

Stone stairways

If your property is on a hill, you might build wooden stairways to reach higher areas, or consider installing natural stone steps for a more natural feel. The steps can either blend into the naturalistic garden design or help the garden path stand out, depending on their size and placement. Steps made of local stone keeps the native feel of the garden, which you can further emphasize by flanking them with native trees and plants.

Creek bed

You might love the look of a creek running through the landscape but don’t have the time, energy, or budget for an actual water feature. If this is the case, installing a dry creek bed is an inventive solution. A dry creek bed can help connect separate spaces and provide a boundary for planting shrubs, flowers, and trees. Placing it in an area prone to water runoff helps steer the sudden rush of water away from delicate plantings and your home’s foundation.