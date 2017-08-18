Increase Your Home’s Value With These 5 Home Improvements

Completing remodeling projects and upgrades on your home is not only beneficial for your own use, but it can actually increase your home’s value. If you ever decide to sell your home, you will be glad you make some improvements, as you can now sell your home at a higher price. It also entices potential buyers who are looking for certain types of upgrades. Consider these home improvements to increase your home’s value.

1. Upgrade to Stainless Steel Appliances

When people are looking to buy a home, they don’t want to have to purchase appliances on their own. If you can get all new appliances in your kitchen, you will really get the attention of people looking for this type of upgrade. If you’re going to replace the appliances, go for stainless steel. This makes your kitchen look modern and updated. Stainless steel goes great with just about any kitchen style and they provide energy-efficient benefits as well.

2. Repair the Roof

Some home improvements are not about completely renovating, but making necessary repairs. One area of your home you need to make sure is in tip-top shape is the roof. There is nothing more frustrating than moving into a new home and discovering a major leak during the first big rainstorm. Have your roof inspected thoroughly and make any necessary repairs. Replace damaged shingles or roofing tiles, make sure the membrane is intact, and check the quality of the flashings, gutter, and downspouts.

3. Finish the Basement

Another great addition to your home is having an additional space. If you have a basement, consider finishing it to convert it into a room. This gives the home buyer an extra room in the home and prevents them from having to do the work themselves. You would be surprised by how much more attention your house advertisement gets when you inform people that the basement is all ready to be turned into a playroom, bedroom, or home office. Finish the basement by adding insulation and ventilation, plumbing, and electrical. Complete the walls and flooring so there is minimal work left for the homeowner to do.

4. Build a Patio or Deck

If you have extra space outside your home, consider adding a patio or deck. A patio is a great way to provide the future homeowner with a space for entertaining and relaxing place to enjoy their beautiful garden. If you currently have a patio, consider ways to improve it. Perhaps you can section off one side of it and convert it to a sunroom, or add better lighting options and repair the concrete flooring. For a deck, you might want to have it rebuilt with high-quality wood.

5. Add a Swimming Pool or Hot Tub

Large backyards are ideal because there is enough room for additions like swimming pools. This is definitely one of the more extensive and expensive home improvements, but is one that can greatly increase the value of your home. It is also something wonderful for you to enjoy with your family. Consider having an in-ground swimming pool built in your backyard. Even a small pool can make a drastic difference in how attractive your home is to buyers. If you don’t have the money or space for a pool, adding a hot tub to your patio area is also a great addition.

These home improvements not only help you live in a more beautiful, updated home, but they can entice future buyers if you decide to put it on the market.