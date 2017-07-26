Most Influential Woman in Air Ambulance Services 2017

Drawing on over 29 years’ experience, Angels of Flight Canada Inc. is a 100% Canadian owned business that serves travellers around the globe who experience a medical emergency including injury or illness, supporting the needs or healthcare providers, hospitals, a variety of government agencies, insurers, businesses, and families. Gail Courneyea talks us through the firm and the services it offers.

As a healthcare based company, Angels of Flight Canada focuses on the detailed co-ordination of our medical transport, including air ambulance, commercial airlines, and ground ambulance services. Working predominantly with women, the firm seeks to support their staff and ensure that they offer the very highest standard of service to clients. Gail discusses her personal journey and how she works to ensure that her staff provide the service she expects.

“Not Prepared’. Two words to describe leaving the comfort and stability as an employee in a female-dominated environment, critical care unit of a hospital, to enter the male-dominated field of aviation and ground transport environment. Recognizing the lack of aeromedical and aviation safety trained flight Registered Nurses in the air ambulance field, my journey began by enhancing knowledge of an environment that had to become familiar and safe for not only future nurses but for the ill and injured persons we would be moving both domestically and internationally. This early approach, that focuses on knowledge, our specialized training programs, standards and integrity along with the careful selection of employees for our medical teams and support staff, continues to be the bases of our success after twenty-nine years.

“With seventy six percent of our staff being female, there still exists many barriers and obstacles to functioning in the flight medical industry especially on a global level. But, my belief is women naturally have an extraordinary common sense, a sharp intuitive sense and a great focus on people that are extremely valuable in business and help set us apart as leaders.”

Ultimately, the firm seeks to support clients around the world with all their healthcare travel needs, as Gail concludes.

“Currently, our Global clients range from hospitals, corporations, health care agencies, governments, individuals, airlines, cruise and cargo companies to families who want to access appropriate medical treatment, relocate or repatriate a loved one. Our global healthcare navigators and RN case managers problem-solve transportation issues for our clients, coordinate the movement of ill or injured persons globally, arrange air ambulance and airline travel for our flight nurses, while and maintaining “duty of care” strategies for our valued employees traveling the globe.”

Company: Angels Of Flight Canada Inc.

Contacts: Gail Courneyea

Contact Email: gail@angelsofflightcanada.com

Address: 10-799 O’Brien Drive, Peterborough

Phone: 705-743-5433

Website: www.angelsofflightcanada.com

Article from http://www.transportnews-intl.com/