Investing in Your Cottage Not a Question, But How

Andrew Pyle, Senior Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager of ScotiaMcLeod®, a division of Scotia Capital Inc.

Your cottage is both a lifestyle asset and an investment asset. We expect it to generate returns in the form of enjoyment and memories, as well as capital appreciation down the road. Like any asset, however, it is how we care for it and protect it that determines whether these returns are positive or negative. For example, a leaky roof left unrepaired will lead to even more expensive problems down the road and result in more time spent cleaning up than sitting on your dock. Speaking of docks, this is another item that will require investment over time. Replacing an old wooden dock with a new composite one might involve thousands of dollars, but could provide countless years of maintenance free enjoyment. Owners will also invest capital in protecting the shoreline from erosion, changing to more energy efficient windows, making the cottage a four-season dwelling so that the yearly winterization process can be eliminated and even raising up the cottage to add space. Let’s not forget the all-important kitchen.

One of the reasons Canadians do not invest in their cottages is lack of available capital or a lack of savings. For many the only way they can put money into a cottage is by borrowing. This is a hard choice these days given how indebted the country has become, yet of all the things you borrow money for, investing in the capital of your house and cottage are the smartest. The question is how best to do this. First and foremost, do not make extensive use of credit cards to finance your major projects unless you know you will pay off the balance rapidly. Over time the excessively high rate of interest will make what seemed like a reasonable expense into a costly error. Taking out a mortgage is a preferable route, though keep in mind banks use different rules for cottages versus homes. If you take out a term mortgage also be aware of prepayment penalties. Better still, I would recommend a line of credit where you can pay off the balance at any time. Whichever route you choose, always make sure you are not adding more debt to your balance sheet than you can handle. After all, this is about creating years of enjoyment, not headaches.

