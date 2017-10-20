Bottling your own wine has become a popular trend lately, allowing you to choose a wine specifically designed to suit your taste and personal preferences. Many people bottle wine to take to the cottage, saving themselves those last minute trips to the store when unexpected guests arrive, and lasting the season through.

Located in Warsaw, Jewel Just Fine Wines is just 20 minutes North East of Peterborough, making them an easy stop on the way to cottage country. In April of 2017, Rachel Bleakley took ownership of Jewel Wines and has been making small improvements since; though the main processes involved have not changed. Her motto: ‘If it’s not broke, don’t fix it!’

Customers have many options for making their own wine, beer and liqueurs because Jewel Wines draws from two main suppliers rather than one. At Jewel they use fresh spring water from their well, which undergoes rigorous filtration. Clients say their wine tastes better, and is better quality, compared to facilities that use town water.

Jewel Just Fine Wines offers stellar service, monthly sales and specials, and a bonus referral system. Rachel and her team are consistently striving to give each customer the best experience and superior product. A happy and satisfied wine drinker is a beautiful thing! Take the scenic drive to Jewel Just Fine Wines, you won’t be disappointed.

Jewel Just Fine Wines

705 652-3643, www.jewelwines.ca

